Weinstein accuser insists in tearful outburst: 'He did that to me'

NEW YORK — One of Harvey Weinstein 's accusers broke down in tears and cursed on the witness stand Friday as a defense lawyer questioned her account of the former Hollywood mogul forcing oral sex on her nearly two decades ago.
''He was the one who raped me, not the other way around,'' Miriam Haley told jurors.
''That is for the jury to decide,'' Weinstein lawyer Jennifer Bonjean responded.
''No, it's not for the jury to decide. It's my experience. And he did that to me,'' Haley said, using expletives as tears began streaming down her face.
Judge Curtis Farber halted questioning and sent jurors on a break. Haley, her eyes red and face glistening, did not look at Weinstein as she left the witness stand.
Haley, 48, was testifying for a fourth day at Weinstein's rape trial. Questioning resumed after the break, with Haley composed but occasional flickers of frustration in her voice.
By midafternoon, the judge grew impatient with contentious cross-talk and extraneous comments from Haley and the attorney. Farber pounded his fist on the bench at one point and banged his gavel at another, telling them: ''Let's behave, both of you.''
Farber later said it was the first time in 13 years that he'd used the gavel.