Do tornadoes avoid hitting downtowns? Some research says yes, but scientists urge caution.

The Twin Cities is no stranger to tornadoes.
In 1981, an F3 strength tornado traveled from Edina to Roseville, killing one person and injuring 83 more on its path. Another Minnesotan died three years later when a tornado tore through St. Anthony Village and New Brighton. A tornado struck south Minneapolis in 2009 and a second lashed north Minneapolis in 2011, killing two people.
But despite the evidence to the contrary, meteorologist Paul Douglas regularly encounters people who believe tornadoes are solely a rural threat, not an urban one. “I hear it all the time, people saying, ‘I live in the metro and tornadoes don’t hit here,’” said Douglas, who writes weather columns for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Over the past week, two outbreaks of tornadoes pummeled states in the central United States, killing at least 28 people, including five in the city of St. Louis.
So why do so many Minnesotans believe that just because they live in a city, they’re safe from tornadoes? The answer is a mix of fact and wishful thinking. Research shows the urban heat island effect can change tornado behavior, but meteorologists emphasize that cities are also vulnerable.
The Star Tribune spoke with weather experts, including some of the nation’s leading researchers on urban tornadoes, to unpack the origins and of this conventional wisdom and separate truth from fiction.
Are cities less likely to be hit by tornadoes?
“The short answer is yes, cities change the local weather,” said Dev Niyogi, a geosciences and engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin and director of the school’s extreme weather and urban sustainability lab.
Niyogi, who has studied urban tornadoes and other severe weather for more than a decade, said cities are often hotter than the rural regions surrounding them, creating pressure differences that can disrupt the conditions needed to form and sustain a tornado. Tall buildings, such as skyscrapers, can also act as physical barriers to some storm fronts, he added.