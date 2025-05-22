As federal accountability dissolves, Minneapolis leaders pledge to stay the course on police reform

Elected officials in Minneapolis say they won’t let President Donald Trump explode five years of police reform effort.
After the Justice Department asked a judge to dissolve the Police Department’s consent decree this week, Mayor Jacob Frey gathered with police and City Council leadership in a unified pledge to continue to enact the changes, point by point, laid out in the agreement.
“We’re doing it anyway,” Frey said Wednesday.
But in losing the federal decree, the city would also lose a critical layer of accountability.
There will be no court-enforceable agreement from the federal government mandating the changes, no federally appointed watchdog and no independent progress reports to the public. Also lost is the gravitas of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which has built expertise over the past 30 years in implementing consent decrees in city’s across America.
“I’m deeply concerned,” said Yohuru Williams, founding director of the University of St. Thomas’ Racial Justice Initiative. Williams lauded the city’s reform efforts over the past few years, but he said the decree is critical to making sure the new policies stick, and a future regime change in City Hall could threaten to undo that progress if priorities shift.
“I worry about the accountability piece,” Williams said. “Community was already concerned about long-term accountability and that’s what those consent decrees promised. We’ve just lost a huge piece of that.”
For a lesson in how much an election can change culture, look no further than the arc of the federal decree.