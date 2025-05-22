Worthington pork plant union inks ‘historic’ national contract with meatpacker JBS

Workers at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn., bargained for access to pensions, raises and increased safety protections as part of a national contract the union reached with the world’s largest meat producer this week.
The deal, which covers 26,000 workers at 14 plants belonging to the U.S. subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS, creates the first pension a meatpacking employer has offered since 1986.
“A new standard has just been set in meatpacking,” said Mark Lauritsen, a vice president at the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) international union, in a statement. “Every employer in the meatpacking industry should follow JBS’s leadership and reintroduce pension plans for the hard-working men and women who keep America fed.”
JBS said in a statement the company is “confident that the significant wage increases over the life of the contracts and the opportunity of a secure retirement through our pension plan will create a better future for the men and women who work with us at JBS.”
The contract comes amid increasing concern among meatpacking employees that faster line speeds the federal government recently approved could lead to more on-the-job injuries. Federal reports showed increased staffing is necessary to safely manage the quicker pace for slaughtering and processing animals.
Meatpacking involves repetitive movements that can expose workers to musculoskeletal diseases like carpal tunnel syndrome. Worthington employees held a rally in April demanding the contract address line speeds.
The JBS contract includes a new “walking steward” who will ensure workers are following new safety provisions, the union said, in addition to safety and ergonomic committees that can more quickly resolve issues.
“Having all union stewards receive line-speed training is very important,” said Brenda Quijano, a UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee member and worker in Worthington’s day kill department, in a news release. “When we can regulate the line speed, it means fewer injuries for us — especially given the four years ahead with [President Donald] Trump weakening our line-speed protections. We’ve improved our own ability to protect ourselves.”