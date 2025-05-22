Agriculture

Worthington pork plant union inks ‘historic’ national contract with meatpacker JBS

The deal between the U.S. subsidiary of the Brazil-based company and the United Food and Commercial Workers union includes the first pension a meatpacking employer has offered since 1986.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 8:42PM
Smoke bellows out from the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington on Dec. 18. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Workers at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn., bargained for access to pensions, raises and increased safety protections as part of a national contract the union reached with the world’s largest meat producer this week.

The deal, which covers 26,000 workers at 14 plants belonging to the U.S. subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS, creates the first pension a meatpacking employer has offered since 1986.

“A new standard has just been set in meatpacking,” said Mark Lauritsen, a vice president at the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) international union, in a statement. “Every employer in the meatpacking industry should follow JBS’s leadership and reintroduce pension plans for the hard-working men and women who keep America fed.”

JBS said in a statement the company is “confident that the significant wage increases over the life of the contracts and the opportunity of a secure retirement through our pension plan will create a better future for the men and women who work with us at JBS.”

The contract comes amid increasing concern among meatpacking employees that faster line speeds the federal government recently approved could lead to more on-the-job injuries. Federal reports showed increased staffing is necessary to safely manage the quicker pace for slaughtering and processing animals.

Meatpacking involves repetitive movements that can expose workers to musculoskeletal diseases like carpal tunnel syndrome. Worthington employees held a rally in April demanding the contract address line speeds.

The JBS contract includes a new “walking steward” who will ensure workers are following new safety provisions, the union said, in addition to safety and ergonomic committees that can more quickly resolve issues.

UFCW Local 663 union members march outside the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn., on April 17. (UFCW Local 663)

“Having all union stewards receive line-speed training is very important,” said Brenda Quijano, a UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee member and worker in Worthington’s day kill department, in a news release. “When we can regulate the line speed, it means fewer injuries for us — especially given the four years ahead with [President Donald] Trump weakening our line-speed protections. We’ve improved our own ability to protect ourselves.”

The new contract raises wages $1.20 per hour through the next three years, boosts scheduling flexibility and allows workers to choose between the new pension or existing 401(k) plan.

“In addition to major wins on pensions and workplace safety, UFCW members secured the first-ever paid sick-leave program at JBS, along with retroactive wage increases and improved vacation and paid leave,” Lauritsen said in a statement.

More than 17,500 Minnesotans work in meatpacking, including more than 2,000 in Worthington. The state leads the nation in turkey production and is the second-largest pork producer, behind Iowa.

Agriculture

Agriculture

Business

The announcement of the national contract came just as JBS was tallying shareholder votes on whether to list on the New York Stock Exchange in addition to the Sao Paulo exchange. Environmental groups and some lawmakers pressed federal regulators to prevent the listing because of the company’s role in Amazon deforestation and climate change, while others have pointed to past corruption and bribery scandals involving JBS’ billionaire majority owners.

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead for the dual listing in April. The final JBS shareholder votes will be announced Friday.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

Agriculture

Worthington pork plant union inks 'historic' national contract with meatpacker JBS

The deal between the U.S. subsidiary of the Brazil-based company and the United Food and Commercial Workers union includes the first pension a meatpacking employer has offered since 1986.

Agriculture

Politics

