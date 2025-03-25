Slaughterhouses get green light to increase speeds. Workers say not so fast.

As the pork and poultry industries cheer deregulation that will let them permanently increase the speed that production lines at slaughterhouses process animals into food, workers say they’re already moving too fast.
“We don’t need a faster line,” said Aster Abrahame, who trims loins at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minn. “If it goes faster, more people will be injured.”
Last week the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would let slaughterhouses permanently increase the rate at which animals are processed. The USDA says the move does away with “outdated administrative requirements that have slowed production and added unnecessary costs for American producers.”
Abrahame, who has worked at the Worthington plant for a decade and is a union steward, said she sees too many injuries at the current rate of hog processing.
“Already there’s too high a speed,” she said. “Everyone I contact says they have a lot of pain in their hands and distress.”
JBS did not immediately respond to a question asking if the company intends to increase line speeds at its Minnesota plants in Worthington or Pipestone. Minnesota is the nation’s second-largest pork producer after Iowa, and more than 17,500 Minnesotans work in meat processing.
The Quality Pork Processors (QPP) plant in Austin, Minn., was one of several slaughterhouses around the country to test out faster speeds in a waiver program that was extended several times. The union representing workers there is waiting on recent injury data, but the sentiment among members is clear.
“Folks are not happy that their plant is under that waiver‚” said Ruth Schultz, meatpacking director for UFCW Local 663. “Talking to people at QPP, they wish they didn’t have that.”