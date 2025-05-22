The Timberwolves entered the Western Conference finals as heavy series underdogs against Oklahoma City, and not much that happened during Tuesday’s 114-88 Thunder victory in Game 1 changed that narrative.

Minnesota is a 7.5-point underdog in Thursday’s Game 2, which feels like a must-win for the Wolves even if it’s not an elimination game. Going down 0-2 in the series would mean needing to win four of the next five against a team that went 68-14 during the regular season.

That said, the Wolves have a chance to change the course of the series on Thursday. To do so, they will need to be mindful of several things. Here are five of them, many of which I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

Can the Wolves keep NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of their heads and off the free throw line?

SGA is called The Free Throw Merchant for a reason, though whether it’s a term of endearment or derision depends on whether you are rooting for OKC or their opponent. Social media seems to be on the side “opponent”, particularly after Gilgeous-Alexander — who was named the NBA’s MVP on Wednesday — flopped through minimal (or no) contact a few times on the way to 14 free throw attempts in Game 1.

The meme game was strong, at least.

SGA attempted the second-most free throws in the league this season and made almost 100 more than anyone else. Like it or not, he has a knack for drawing contact (and frustrating opponents). His three-point play early in the third quarter Tuesday, which started with OKC down 52-51, sent Jaden McDaniels to the bench with his fourth foul and completely changed the game.

The Wolves must keep Gilgeous-Alexander off the line and out of their heads in Game 2. They can’t survive with their two most impactful defensive players (McDaniels and Rudy Gobert) in foul trouble again.

Can the Wolves muster up more resilience?