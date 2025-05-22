Neal: Canterbury Park opens another season with Minnesota’s sports betting future in limbo

Purses are down at Canterbury since an 11-year, $75 million agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, which enabled the track to beef up purses and improve the quality of racing, expired following the 2022 season. An extension of the deal, worth about half as much annually, was discussed but failed to progress. In 2023, purses dropped by around $5 million and owners looked elsewhere for a return on their investment.