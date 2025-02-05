Finally the year in Minnesota for the sports betting bill we’ve had time to perfect?

The bipartisan bill I have introduced this year establishes the most rigorous protections against problem and underage gambling in the nation and invests heavily in responsible gaming initiatives. It creates a Minnesota-based helpline for problem gambling overseen by the Commissioner of Public Safety and directs the commissioner to develop strategies for identifying individuals at risk for problem gambling. It also bans wagering apps from using push notifications that promote wagering activity. We know gambling losses can trigger impulsive wagering, so the legislation imposes a three-hour cooldown period after money is deposited in a wagering account before the funds can be used. It also protects collegiate athletes and ensures the integrity of their sports by banning college propositional bets.