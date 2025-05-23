Louisiana stifles community air monitoring with threat of million-dollar fines, federal lawsuit says

NEW ORLEANS — On days of heavy pollution in Sulphur, a southwest Louisiana town surrounded by more than 16 industrial plants, Cynthia ''Cindy'' Robertson once flew a red flag outside her home so her community knew they faced health hazards from high levels of soot and other pollutants.
But she stopped flying the flag after Louisiana passed a law last May that threatened fines of up to $1 million for sharing information about air quality that did not meet strict standards.
On Thursday, Robertson's group Micah 6:8 Mission and other Louisiana environmental organizations sued the state in federal court over the law they say restricts their free speech and undermines their ability to promote public health in heavily industrialized communities.
When neighbors asked where the flags went, "I'd tell them, 'The state of Louisiana says we can't tell y'all that stuff,' '' Robertson said.
While the state has argued the law ensures that accurate data is shared with the public, environmental groups like Micah 6:8 Mission believed it was intended to censor them with ''onerous restrictions'' and violates their free speech rights, according to the lawsuit.
Despite having received Environmental Protection Agency funding to monitor Sulphur's pollution using high quality air monitors for several years, Michah 6:8 Mission stopped posting data on the group's social media after the law was signed last May, Robertson said.
While federal law requires publicly disclosed monitoring of major pollutants, fence-line communities in Louisiana have long sought data on their exposure to hazardous and likely carcinogenic chemicals like chloroprene and ethylene oxide, which were not subject to these same regulations.
Under the Biden administration, the EPA tightened regulations for these pollutants, though the Trump administration has committed to rolling them back.