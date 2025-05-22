News & Politics

Brooks: From big beavers to little bears, meet Minnesota’s newest state symbols

Minnesota lawmakers don’t agree on everything, but they came together to choose an official fossil and constellation.

Columnist Icon

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 7:28PM
A giant beaver sat on the wooly mammoth display at the new Bell Museum.
The noble giant beaver: A fossil that says "Minnesota." (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Out of all the stars in the sky, out of all the bones beneath our feet, Minnesota lawmakers chose only the best.

Minnesota deserves the best, which is why choosing state symbols has always been a knock-down, drag-out fight at the Legislature. You try getting a room full of people to agree on which muffin captures the essence of an entire state.

(The answer is blueberry; the Legislature hammered out the whole muffin question in 1988.)

So it’s worth celebrating when a divided legislature came together in the final hours of this year’s session to agree on not one, but two new state symbols.

Ursa Minor, the little bear, home to the North Star, will be the official constellation of the North Star State.

The first step in shooting the night sky is to find a dark location with a clear view of the open sky. This shot was taken west of Cook Minnesota on a -17 degree clear night. Exposure was ISO 2000, f1.4 for 20 seconds with a 24mm lens.
Starlight, star bright, first state symbol you see tonight. (Brian Peterson — Dml - Dml - Dml - Brian Peterson Star Tribu Star Tribune Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

And finally, after decades of effort, Minnesota will have an official state fossil. Please welcome the Giant Beaver, mightiest rodent of the Pleistocene.

Former St. Paul resident Castoroides ohioensis was a beaver the size of a black bear. Minnesotans have been petitioning to get its oversized bones on the list of official state symbols since the for almost four decades. Despite the awkward “Ohio” in its name.

Credit for the campaign’s success this time around should be shared equally between the lawmakers who were willing to multitask during an unusually short and hectic session and the Minnesota museums who took up the cause.

In 2021, the Science Museum of Minnesota put the question of Most Minnesota Fossil to the people of Minnesota. The giant beaver was up against some of the coolest fossils in Minnesota. Scimiar-toothed cats. Ancient bison. Sharks. Crocodiles. A 1.9 billion-year-old lump of fossilized bacteria that gave us the air we’re still breathing today (honorable mention to the stromatolite, thanks for all the oxygen.)

More than 11,000 Minnesotans voted, and it wasn’t even close. The giant beaver won, turning fossil enthusiasts into fossil lobbyists.

It took a bipartisan effort this year to tuck the fossil proposal into the $1.35 billion bipartisan funding bill that will ensure state government will be able to function for the next two years. The bill now awaits Gov. Tim Walz’s signature.

“It’s still a good time to remember our history and what we think is important to the state,” state Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said when the giant beaver came up for consideration in the middle of deeper debates on topics like elections and state agency funding. “If you were going to have a state fossil, you’d want to have something as cool as the giant beaver.”

For years, state Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL-Plymoth, resisted the idea of an official state fossil. Until she saw the entire curriculum the Science Museum of Minnesota developed around the fossil and its history. On Monday, she thanked Rep. Andrew Myers, R-Tonka Bay, for sponsoring the proposal one last time.

“It’s good to know we can debate important issues and we can get an important bill across the finish line in time,” said Klevorn, co-chair of the House State Government Finance and Policy Committee, just before the conference report passed the House by a vote of 116-18 — including a tiny provision about giant beavers.

“I want to make a public apology to you,” she told Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, who sponsored the state fossil bill in 2021. “You have begged me to pass the giant beaver bill. I have refused.” But after seeing the curriculum the Science Museum of Minnesota developed around the giant beaver, she said she had a change of heart.

In this file photo from March 1988, Dr. Orrin Shane III, curator of anthropology at the Science Museum of Minnesota, displays the skull of a giant beaver to members of the Minnesota Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Behind him sits then-Sen. Larry Pogemiller, sponsor of a bill designating "Castoroides Ohioenisis" as the official state fossil. Also on hand to testify were Scott Sundly and Eric Singley, both 3rd graders at North Star. If anyone knows where Scott and Eric are today, please high-five them immediately. AP Laserphoto

The Science Museum of Minnesota celebrated also celebrated the news.

“The Giant Beaver represents an important chapter in Minnesota’s natural heritage,” said museum president and CEO Alison Brown in a statement. “By designating it as our state fossil, we celebrate our rich paleontological legacy and create new opportunities to educate Minnesotans about the fascinating prehistoric creatures that once called our state home.”

Naming an official state symbol can take decades of effort by generations of enthusiasts. Every few years, school children head to the Legislature for a firsthand lesson in what it takes to get government to do what you want.

Back in 2012, it was a group of first graders, petitioning lawmakers to pick the black bear as Minnesota’s official state mammal. Lawmakers said no, which no doubt taught a bunch of 6-year-olds a different lesson they carry with them into the polling station now that they’re old enough to vote.

If it’s any consolation, the state now has an official bear made of stars, guiding us north.

Back in 1988, it was a group of third graders who headed to the Legislature to plead the case for an official state fossil — the giant beaver. There’s an old photo in the Star Tribune archives of two of the students, legs dangling from chairs in Senate hearing room, looking hopeful.

The Legislature said no that time, and the next time, and the time after that. But if anyone knows those the two little boys in the photo — Scott Sundly and Eric Singley, who were third graders at North Star Elementary, 37 years ago — congratulate them.

And tell them thanks for the new state symbol.

On a personal note, I would like to thank the Minnesota Legislature for validating my decision to make a giant beaver Christmas ornament back in 2021.
about the writer

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Brooks: From big beavers to little bears, meet Minnesota’s newest state symbols

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
A giant beaver sat on the wooly mammoth display at the new Bell Museum.

Minnesota lawmakers don’t agree on everything, but they came together to choose an official fossil and constellation.

News & Politics

Here are the best times to beat traffic during busy Memorial Day weekend travel

A customer fills up his tank at a local gas station in Miami, Friday, May 27, 2011. With gas prices still topping the $4-a-gallon mark in much of the country and forcing holiday travelers to spend more on fill-ups this Memorial Day weekend, some are opting to to stay closer to home.

Minneapolis

69-year-old drug dealer who shot worshiper outside Twin Cities mosque gets long prison term

card image