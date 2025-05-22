Brooks: From big beavers to little bears, meet Minnesota’s newest state symbols

Out of all the stars in the sky, out of all the bones beneath our feet, Minnesota lawmakers chose only the best.
Minnesota deserves the best, which is why choosing state symbols has always been a knock-down, drag-out fight at the Legislature. You try getting a room full of people to agree on which muffin captures the essence of an entire state.
(The answer is blueberry; the Legislature hammered out the whole muffin question in 1988.)
So it’s worth celebrating when a divided legislature came together in the final hours of this year’s session to agree on not one, but two new state symbols.
Ursa Minor, the little bear, home to the North Star, will be the official constellation of the North Star State.
And finally, after decades of effort, Minnesota will have an official state fossil. Please welcome the Giant Beaver, mightiest rodent of the Pleistocene.
Former St. Paul resident Castoroides ohioensis was a beaver the size of a black bear. Minnesotans have been petitioning to get its oversized bones on the list of official state symbols since the for almost four decades. Despite the awkward “Ohio” in its name.
Credit for the campaign’s success this time around should be shared equally between the lawmakers who were willing to multitask during an unusually short and hectic session and the Minnesota museums who took up the cause.