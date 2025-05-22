What no federal tax on tips would mean for Minnesota service workers

WASHINGTON and MINNEAPOLIS – Uncle Sam no longer wants taxes from tips left for bartenders or hairstylists.
That was the campaign message last fall from President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and this week it came closer to reality as both houses of Congress took steps to remove federal taxes on tipped income.
It’s economic stimulus from the bottom up, say supporters: a win for the truck stop server and the hotel valet.
But as the dust clears, the working-class boost, tucked into a massive budget bill, looks more complicated.
“It sounds good on paper,” said David Horn, director of the University of Minnesota’s business taxation program, part of the Carlson School of Management. “But you’re prioritizing one wage over the other.”
So far, service industry workers aren’t complaining.
Charleigh Wolf, an employee at downtown Minneapolis’ First Avenue rock club, said everyone they know is struggling financially.
“People do depend on their tips for paying rent and stuff like that,” said Wolf, 24, who bounces between the First Avenue family of venues, including Turf Club and Fine Line. “It’s not just extra money.”