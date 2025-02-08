Junk fees are gone. Now how should we tip?

Tipping shouldn’t be the only way diners can leave feedback, especially when not every bad meal is the server’s fault. In my experience, servers are actually quite good about asking for feedback. “How are the first few bites tasting?” But confrontation isn’t exactly the Minnesota way. Even if the food was inedible, I’d never think to send it back. And if the server asked, I would probably swear up and down that it’s the best thing I’ve ever tasted.