IMPACT PLAYER

Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The catcher had two hits, drove in the game's first run in the seventh to snap a scoreless tie, and called a shutout by six pitchers.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Combined shutouts for the Twins this season.

858 Career appearances for Twins reliever Joe Smith, most among active players.

2.09 Sonny Gray's ERA, third best in Twins history (minimum 35 innings) through eight starts behind Dave Goltz (1.97 in 1972) and Bill Krueger (1.98 in 1992).