IMPACT PLAYER
Ryan Jeffers, Twins
The catcher had two hits, drove in the game's first run in the seventh to snap a scoreless tie, and called a shutout by six pitchers.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Combined shutouts for the Twins this season.
858 Career appearances for Twins reliever Joe Smith, most among active players.
2.09 Sonny Gray's ERA, third best in Twins history (minimum 35 innings) through eight starts behind Dave Goltz (1.97 in 1972) and Bill Krueger (1.98 in 1992).
High Schools
Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon is the champion among champions in Class 3A girls' golf
Her round of 70 left Simley's McCauley sisters in second and third place in a clash of three past state winners.
Sports
AP source: Mavericks acquire Christian Wood for 4 players
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick.
Twins
Back from injury, Gray limits Mariners as Twins take series in Seattle
Sonny Gray limited the Mariners to three hits and no runs over five innings Wednesday, and the Twins offense came alive late in a 5-0 victory.
Sports
Courtney Williams scores 20 points, Sun beat Dream 105-92
Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.
Sports
Wicked Rude: LIV XIV ready for a traditional Boston welcome
Every loudmouth from Yarmouth and Masshole from Athol has descended on The Country Club this week, when 14 golfers in the U.S. Open field will face the American public for the first time since defecting to an upstart, Saudi Arabian-backed tour.