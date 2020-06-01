An Illinois man who came to Minneapolis to riot over the weekend live-streamed himself handing out explosives, destroying property and appearing to set a Sprint store on fire, according to charges filed in federal court Monday afternoon.

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, is in custody in Chicago on charges of civil disorder, possession of unregistered explosives and participating in and organizing riots, making him the first person to face federal prosecution for allegedly taking part in the fires, looting and other violence that engulfed the Twin Cities since the death of George Floyd in police custody. He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Chicago later Monday.

Last Thursday night, Rupert posted on his public Facebook page an invitation for “goons” to join him in traveling to Minneapolis, where he said he was renting hotel rooms and planned to wreak havoc and “take hella good videos.”

The live-streamed videos, cited as evidence by FBI investigators in the complaint, show his role in the riots on Friday night and early Monday, including distributing explosives and then announcing, “He’s throwing my bombs ... they’re going to bomb the police with them.”

“Good shot, my boy,” he shouted after one of the explosions, according to the complaint. “We came here to riot,” he declared later.

Later in the night, Rupert asked for lighter fluid and entered a Sprint store, according to the complaint. “I lit it on fire,” he said, before entering an Office Depot and looting it.

In the comments section of one video, viewed more than 4,000 times, several people criticize Rupert for his actions.

“If writing a bad check gets you killed, how do you think this guy will end up,” writes one, a reference to the reason Minneapolis police originally detained Floyd after a clerk reported that he tried to pass a counterfeit bill.

“Nothing like snitching on yourself like a Facebook live video,” writes another.

“I love all my haters lmao,” comments Rupert.

Another image posted to Facebook shows a blistered hand, under the caption, “I tried to pick up a tear gas bomb!”

On Saturday night, Rupert posted to Facebook his plans to return to Chicago and riot there. “Lmk who’s on board I got cars we got this,” he wrote on Facebook, updating later that he would arrive in Chicago in two hours.

More videos show Rupert walking through Chicago hollering to people he seems to know as they drove by. In one 10 minute video, he stops in front of what appears to be a darkened café with a broken window.

“There’s gotta be a register in there,” he says. Then, spotting one, he urges someone to go in after it, and a person jumps through the broken window as glass rains down behind him. The camera moves inside, then quickly back outside. A moment later, it continues in what appears to be the inside of a smoke shop.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036