The WCHA Women's League on Wednesday announced the schedule for the second half of the season, which begins Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 27.

The Gophers, off to a 5-1 start and ranked No. 2 nationally, return to action Jan. 4-5, a Monday and Tuesday, with a home series against Minnesota Duluth. Minnesota will play a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State on Jan. 9 at Ridder Arena and Jan. 10 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

An eight-game stretch over five weeks has the Gophers facing top-ranked Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State in two series each. The Gophers visit the Badgers on Jan. 15-16, then after a bye week travel to face the Buckeyes on Jan. 29-30. Wisconsin visits Ridder Arena on Feb. 5-6, with Ohio State making the trip west on Feb. 12-13. The home series against Wisconsin and the road series against Ohio State were rescheduled from December postponements because of COVID-19 concerns with the Badgers and Buckeyes.

Minnesota closes the regular season Feb. 19-20 at Bemidji State, followed by a bye in the final week.

Details on the WCHA Final Faceoff, March 5-6 at Ridder Arena, will be announced later.