Grace Zumwinkle's team-leading fifth goal, on power play at 14 minutes, 17 seconds of the second period, enabled the No. 3 Gophers women's hockey team to edge Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 on Friday night to sweep the women's WCHA home-and-home series. Minnesota won the first game 5-1.

This was the 50th consecutive victory for the Gophers in the series. Overall, they have a 95-3-3 record against the Mavericks.

But this weekend, MSU Mankato was competitive both games. The Gophers led only 1-0 after two periods in the series opener.

Zumwinkle put Minnesota (5-1) ahead 2-0. Brittyn Fleming got the Mavericks' goal with 29 seconds left in the middle period.

Freshman forward Audrey Wethington scored the Gophers's first goal at 12:58 of the opening period.

Backup goalie Makayla Pahl made 18 saves for the Gophers, Lauren Barbro 29 for MSU Mankato (1-5).