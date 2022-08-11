Boyd Huppert, who has spent much of the past year battling cancer, will earn his 22nd National Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism.

The honor to Huppert, KARE 11's highly respected features reporter, was announced Thursday by the Radio Television Digital National Association. Other local winners include WCCO Radio, which was recognized for both its drivetime newscast and its ongoing coverage of the Daunte Wright shooting and its aftermath.

KMSP-TV's "Minnesota (Un)Told," which looked at the state's history from a contemporary perspective, won in the category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. KARE-TV's investigative piece, "Pregnant and Shackled," was honored in the category of Hard News.

Those broadcasters and other winners will be officially celebrated Oct. 10 in New York City. There were more than 5,200 entries this year in digital, radio and television journalism in technical and editorial categories.