A municipal water main break Monday night in an industrial area of north Minneapolis continued to disrupt water flow Tuesday morning and has prompted the city to issue a water boil advisory to affected residents and business operators.

The "significant water main break" occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N., and "city crews are working to repair the break and restore service to impacted customers as quickly as possible," read a statement from City Hall issued about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The city statement said the boil water advisory covers N. 3rd Street from Lowry Avenue south to 26th Avenue, and N. 4th Street from 29th Avenue south to 26th Avenue.

Customers in the impacted area "are asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking," the statement continued. "The advisory will remain in effect until the city determines the water is safe to drink [without first boiling]."

In concert with the advisory, the statement added, the city said it is working on a plan to distribute bottled water for the impacted area.

Earlier Tuesday, city spokesman Casper Hill said that "properties within about a 1/3-mile radius of the break continue to be impacted by water disruptions.

Hill said some people "may experience yellow, brown or rust-colored water. This occurs when mineral deposits in iron pipes are disturbed."

The city posted this map on Twitter and said this was the area that continued to be experiencing disruptions in water service Tuesday morning because of a main break in north Minneapolis.

The spokesman recommended checking the water hourly by running cold water in the lowest spot on the property for two to three minutes each time.

Once the water runs clear, Hill continued, flush the pipes by running all cold water taps for a few minutes.