Maybe you're still recovering from your New Year's revels, or you're still procrastinating on your resolution to be more active.

Our advice: Clear your head and get your blood moving by going for a walk.

If a walk sounds less than exciting, consider this: It's free. You don't need any special gear. You won't need to fight the resolution-propelled crowds flocking to the gym. And we don't have the right conditions for many winter sports.

Besides, health experts from Harvard, the Mayo Clinic and Stanford have confirmed the benefits of walking, which include improving heart health and blood pressure, reducing the risk of some cancers, lessening joint pain, improving immunity, managing stress, reducing mental decline and even boosting creativity.

To get you motivated, here's a list of some of our favorite walks around town.

The new

The massive Highland Bridge project being built on the former Ford assembly plant in St. Paul includes a series of new parks. Take to the walking paths here to discover lots of interesting features like pickleball courts, game tables, a dog park, beach volleyball and a hammock grove. There's plenty of seating areas, a canal-like stormwater feature with cascading pools, a skate park and an adult fitness area.

The classic

There's a reason why Mary Tyler Moore was shown walking around the Lake of the Isles during the opening credits for her show. The paths around Minneapolis' Chain of Lakes are the quintessential Twin Cities urban perambulation. It also might be the best place to find a nice dog to pet. Just stroll around Lake Harriet or Bde Maka Ska and you'll take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile.

The quiet

For a quieter, more meditative walking experience, try nearby Lakewood Cemetery. Here, you can wander 9 miles of roads that wind among historic monuments and the resting places of Minnesota luminaries — from pioneers to politicians, including Hubert Humphrey, Paul Wellstone and Rudy Perpich. The eclectic mix of folks who have found a forever home at Lakewood range from Tiny Tim to the inventor of Scotch tape. There's also a historic chapel modeled after Istanbul's famous Hagia Sophia.

The arty

If you want to stimulate your mind while you're exercising your body, try a saunter through a sculpture garden. The in-town option is the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, with more than 60 works from the Walker Art Center, ranging from the enormous blue rooster to the iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry." A more rural, sprawling experience can be had at the Franconia Sculpture Park, a 50-acre outdoor museum in the St. Croix River Valley, full of dozens of monumental sculptures.

The historic

Pike Island, at the historically significant junction of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, was considered a sacred place by the Dakota people. It's now part of Fort Snelling State Park. A walk here offers views of the water from your choice of 1-, 2- or 3-mile loops around the island, which is also considered an excellent place for birdwatching.

The aerobic

Want a workout of a walk? Sample the 20 miles of hiking trails at Afton State Park, some of which go up and down the ravines and bluffs overlooking the scenic St. Croix River. One particularly steep hill is called "The meat grinder" by local trail runners, so be prepared for a challenge.