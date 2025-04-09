Want a fast but fancy dinner? Try pan-frying fish

The best technique for cooking trout is also the fastest. All you need is good butter and a heavy skillet. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes from start to finish, and the short cooking time reduces the chance of those lingering fishy smells. Simply film the skillet with a neutral oil, and then sear the fish on both sides. Add a nob of butter to the pan and baste like crazy as it melts. The trout will form a lovely crust as the butter browns into a tasty, nutty base for a lemony sauce. The method works for most fillets that are a half-inch thick — Arctic char, cod, rockfish, sea bass, etc. It’s an easy technique adapted from restaurant chefs, whose fish must come to the table straight from the stove, hot and not overdone.