Want a fast but fancy dinner? Try pan-frying fish

When it comes to fixing a fast dinner, I go with trout fillets. A rich, fatty fish, trout is as flavorful as salmon but the thinner fillets cook off in a jiff.
Most often sold skin-on, the fish has a high skin-to-flesh ratio. Even if you don’t care for the skin, cooking with it on intensifies the flavor and helps keep the fillet tasty and juicy. If you favor the skin, there’s plenty to savor when it cooks up to be crisp and salty. Plus, the bits and pieces left in the pan are the foundation for a terrific butter-lemon-herb sauce.
Trout is an especially healthy choice. A member of the salmon family, it is high in omega 3’s and low in fat. A lean, clean, low-calorie protein, trout is rich in vitamins and minerals
The best technique for cooking trout is also the fastest. All you need is good butter and a heavy skillet. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes from start to finish, and the short cooking time reduces the chance of those lingering fishy smells. Simply film the skillet with a neutral oil, and then sear the fish on both sides. Add a nob of butter to the pan and baste like crazy as it melts. The trout will form a lovely crust as the butter browns into a tasty, nutty base for a lemony sauce. The method works for most fillets that are a half-inch thick — Arctic char, cod, rockfish, sea bass, etc. It’s an easy technique adapted from restaurant chefs, whose fish must come to the table straight from the stove, hot and not overdone.
This simple weeknight dinner is also dinner-party worthy. Serve with boiled new potatoes, lightly smashed and gilded with that buttery lemon pan sauce, a side salad or steamed vegetables, and crusty bread to sop up all that goodness.
Pan-Fried Trout with Lemony Buttery Sauce
Serves 2, but is easily doubled.
All you need for this simple recipe is a heavy skillet and good butter. In this recipe we’ve sprinkled the trout with sesame seeds for additional crunch. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes. If you’re serving company, consider garnishing the fillets with capers or chopped olives and minced chives. Otherwise, just a sprinkling of parsley brings the whole thing together. From Beth Dooley.
- 2 skin-on trout fillets, each about 6 to 8 oz.
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. sesame seeds, optional
- 1 tbsp. neutral oil, such as grapeseed, avocado, canola
- 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp. whole milk Greek yogurt or heavy cream
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions