New cookbook shares Minnesota immigrants’ stories of survival and resilience

There are recipes representing 32 countries in a new cookbook, and the authors have the pantries to prove it. The Peruvian pepper paste aji panca, timur peppercorns from Nepal, Vietnamese ngo gai or culantro, black jeera seeds for lamb biryani — they’re all a new part of their cooking repertoire now.
A trio of authors — two lawyers and the former Star Tribune Taste editor — interviewed immigrants to Minnesota and compiled their recipes into a keepsake collection that tells the stories of their journeys through food. “Kitchens of Hope: Immigrants Share Stories of Resilience and Recipes From Home,” is out June 17 from University of Minnesota Press.
“The most fun part, when we were testing recipes, is all the spices that we were using and the ones we were unfamiliar with that we were becoming accustomed to — you know, your kitchen just smells fabulous," said Lee Svitak Dean, one of the authors and the former Star Tribune food editor.
Dean joined her sister, Linda S. Svitak, and Christin Jaye Eaton to pen “Kitchens of Hope,” with photos by former Star Tribune photographer Tom Wallace.
The book has recipes for Mexican mole verde, Hmong chicken soup, Ukrainian pirozhki, Pakistani khichdi, Mongolian buuz (dumplings), among many others. But it’s not just measurements and detailed instructions on folding sambusas or stuffing cabbage rolls; each recipe comes from a person with a story to tell about how, and why, they came to the United States.
Svitak, a retired trial lawyer, and Eaton, an attorney who has done pro bono work for cases involving immigrant status, were colleagues at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, and both became involved with the Minnesota nonprofit the Advocates for Human Rights.
Many of the immigrants featured in “Kitchens of Hope” came to the authors through the Advocates for Human Rights, and the book’s proceeds will go to that organization, which provides free legal help to asylum seekers and people who have been subjected to human rights abuses.
Svitak has volunteered with the organization for more than a decade, and a colleague brought up the idea of writing a cookbook about the people the organization had helped.