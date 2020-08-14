Minnesota political and faith leaders gathered Friday afternoon at a Bloomington mosque to call for religious tolerance and unity in response to the attack on an imam as he walked to his nightly prayers.

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison were be among those participating in a show of solidarity with on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center Imam Mohamed Omar.

Omar was assaulted shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 6 as he headed for prayers just one day after the three-year anniversary of a bombing at the mosque. He suffered two shoulder fractures.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that two teenagers have been charged in connection with the assault.

A 16-year-old boy from Bloomington was charged with aiding and abetting third-degree assault. He made his first court appearance Friday. His next scheduled appearance is 9 a.m. Sept. 23.

A 13-year-old boy has also been charged in relation to this case, but because of his age, no public information is available.

Surveillance footage captured two persons of interest in the area where a 50-year-old man was assaulted walking to his Bloomington mosque.

Omar told police he had been attacked by two males near the crosswalk at Park Avenue and E. 82nd Street, just outside the mosque, the charges say. Both assailants kicked and hit him, the complaint says.

Witnesses told police they saw two males walking from Smith Park to the mosque parking lot right before the attack. Surveillance footage from a school attached to the mosque also showed two teenagers approach the victim and then run back to the park, the complaint continues.

Omar appeared at the Bloomington gathering, along with the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and faith leaders, including the Rev. Curtiss DeYoung of the Minnesota Council of Churches and Rabbi Jill Crimmings of the Minnesota Rabbinical Association.

An Illinois militia leader accused of being the ringleader in the 2017 bombing of the mosque is awaiting trial. Two co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Prosecutors allege they hoped to scare Muslims into leaving the country. No one was injured in that attack.

Zoë Jackson covers young and new voters at the Star Tribune through the Report For America program, supported by the Minneapolis Foundation.