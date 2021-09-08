Despite contract negotiations that dragged through the summer and into Week 1 of the regular season, right tackle Brian O'Neill said he was convinced Wednesday's contract extension would get done eventually because of his desire to stay with the Vikings.

"The certain point was earlier this offseason when I said I want to be here no matter what," O'Neill said moments after signing the new contract. "I've known that for a long time, just the people we have in this building and everyone around here, I just want to be a part of it, and I'm happy to be a part of it. There was never really a doubt whether something was going to work or not in my mind. This is where I want to be. I want to be a Viking for my whole career."

O'Neill and the Vikings agreed to a five-year extension, he said, which would keep the right tackle in Minnesota through the 2026 season. O'Neill, the former second-round pick, was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Now he's set to earn up to $92.5 million through this new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as one of the league's highest-paid right tackles.

O'Neill, who turns 26 next week, has started 42 games in his three-year career, including all 16 games last season.