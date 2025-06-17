Rochester mayor, council clash over public money for apartments in historic building

ROCHESTER – Elected officials here are locked in a debate: Should state dollars meant to boost downtown be used for renovations to create apartments?
Mayor Kim Norton doesn’t think so. Last week, she vetoed a $245,000 grant the Rochester City Council approved earlier in June, and the Destination Medical Center board approved last month. The council overrode her veto Monday night by a 6-1 vote with Dan Doering dissenting.
Rochester’s mayor takes issue with the grant program, which will be used to fund property owners Shawn and Michelle Fagan’s second-story renovation of their building at 324 Broadway Ave. S. into apartment space. Norton argues using DMC’s infrastructure investment program for the building would benefit a select few, rather than the public at large, using the state dollars.
“As a person who carried this bill, that was not what we said was going to happen,” Norton said. “It really hurts for me to see this happen.”
A former DFL state representative, Norton and then-state GOP Sen. Dave Senjem shepherded the DMC initiative through the Minnesota Legislature in 2013.
Destination Medical Center is a $585 million initiative funded through city, county and state money to pay for infrastructure to attract economic development in downtown Rochester, with the goal of turning the city into an international medical hub.
This is the latest in the debate over how building owners downtown with historic properties should be incentivized to preserve them.
The Council approved a historic downtown commercial district early last year, which included a revolving-door loan program for restoration projects that kept some of downtown’s older properties intact. Property owners raised concerns at the time, arguing that grants were a better option as it costs more to keep up aging buildings.