SoFi Stadium is about 15 miles southeast of the biggest fire in Pacific Palisades and it has a roof, but it’s open on three sides to allow “for a fantastic ocean breeze to flow through the seating bowl,” according to HKS, the architecture firm that designed the building. Concerns over air quality and the allocation of public resources would factor into the league’s planning. More than 1.5 million customers are without power as of Wednesday afternoon, and water shortages and high winds are hampering efforts to contain the fires.