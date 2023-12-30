The Vikings placed fourth-year linebacker Troy Dye on injured reserve Saturday, the third player they placed on IR this week.

Dye was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report because of a wrist injury, and he was limited in practice all week. He will miss the final two games of the regular season, ending his streak of 50 consecutive games played for the team. He had played primarily on special teams this season, although he started on defense in Week 12 against Chicago and Week 16 at Cincinnati.

He's the 11th Vikings player currently on injured reserve. Two starters, tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker D.J. Wonnum, were placed on IR Wednesday after suffering injuries last weekend against Detroit.

The Vikings signed two players from their practice squad to the active roster in defensive lineman T.J. Smith and linebacker Nick Vigil. Each has played for the Vikings once this season, Vigil in Week 8 at Green Bay and Smith in Week 9 at Atlanta.

The Vikings also elevated cornerback Jaylin Williams and wide receiver Lucky Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

The Packers also placed a player on IR on Saturday, with cornerback Eric Stokes landing on the list for the second time this season. Stokes hadn't been listed on Friday's injury report, but the team said Saturday that the 2021 first-round pick from Georgia would not be able to play Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium because of a hamstring issue.

The Packers signed former Gophers safety Benny Sapp III from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. The son of the former Vikings defensive back has played in three games as a rookie this season, including last week at Carolina.