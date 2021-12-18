The Minnesota statute of limitations on second-guessing any Vikings offensive coordinator is a lot longer than eight days, so, Mr. Klint Kubiak, Why in the world did you call a deep pass while up 22 points with 17 minutes left against a Steelers defense you were mauling on the ground?!

The smile suggested the first-year coordinator is getting a taste of what the Bob Schnelkers of Purple Nation have experienced down through the years.

"It's always easy to look back and say what could have been," Kubiak said Friday in his first news conference since the 36-28 win at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 9.

Yes, but with all due respect, the Vikings led 29-7. The Steelers had just taken advantage of Kris Boyd's incredibly ill-timed taunting penalty to score a touchdown and jump-start that "uh-oh, here we go again" feeling for a team that has blown lead after lead after lead all season.

And, at that point, Dalvin Cook had 18 carries for 179 yards (9.9 per carry) and two touchdowns. Yet on first-and-10, Kirk Cousins dropped back and fired a ball 25 yards downfield to Justin Jefferson, who was surrounded by three Steelers.

"I think we want to stay aggressive at all times," Kubiak said. "I think our guys practice hard, and we want to give them opportunities."

That answer suggests the new signal-caller and his quarterback have garnered a certain unexpected level of freedom from Mike Zimmer, a run-first head coach who's been uncharacteristically prodding his quarterback to push the ball down the field more to Jefferson as the season has unfolded.

Yeah, but up by more than three touchdowns doesn't seem like the best time to get overly aggressive.

Devin Bush got a fingertip on the ball. Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted. And that "uh-oh" feeling went through the glass ceiling.

"That specific situation, I wish we would have checked the ball down or done something else," Kubiak said. "But that's football."

The Steelers quickly made it a 29-14 game. And they didn't let up until Harrison Smith jarred the ball loose from tight end Pat Freiermuth in the end zone on the game's final play.

"What I am really proud of about our guys is that even though the second half didn't go the way we wanted it to, when we really needed it, I thought Kirk and K.J. [Osborn] stepped up and got us the [62-yard touchdown] on that big play," Kubiak said. "There was a lot of stuff to learn from, myself included."

Second-guessing is second nature to a signal-calling Kubiak. Klint succeeded his dad, Gary, who won two Super Bowls as Denver's offensive coordinator and one as its head coach.

"I got a lot of experience growing up trying to stay focused," Klint said. "I try not to read as much, not watch as much. I think that's always helped me."

Did Pops ignore the outside noise?

"I think it's something he talked about," Klint said. "Whether he did or not, it's something you'd have to ask him. It's hard not to [hear or read what's being said]. But that's just part of the job as NFL players and coaches. You're going to get praise, you're going to get criticism. You just have to stay dialed into your work and try to get better every week."