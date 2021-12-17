Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to practice Friday, but receiver Adam Thielen missed another day and could be a game-time decision against the Bears on Monday night, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Friday.

"It might come down to that," said Kubiak, who has two other receivers — Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena — on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"I know Adam is doing everything he can to get ready to play," Kubiak said. "He had a tough injury, but he's doing everything the trainers are asking him to do. We're going to be smart with him, but obviously if he's ready to go we're going to have a plan for him. We're counting on Adam. Hopefully he makes it but if not, we got to get the next guy ready to go."

Kendricks (low back) was limited Friday. Cornerback Cam Bynum (ankle) practiced for the second consecutive day and was taken off the injury report. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) was limited again. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was also a full participant again.

At receiver, the Vikings signed young veterans Damion Ratley and Darrius Shepherd this week. Ratley played 31 games from 2018-20, while Shepherd played 14 games for the Packers from 2019-20.

"We've got to make some adjustments," Kubiak said. "That's why we're always coaching everybody on the roster, from OTAs through training camp until now.

"There's always going to be a time where someone has to step up, and we're going to have some young guys take that role, be it at receiver or tight end. The rest of the team has to share that responsibility and lean more heavily on the running backs if that's the case."

Dalton added to Bears' COVID list

The Bears added backup quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley to their COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. They also removed backup offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson from the list. Dalton didn't practice Thursday because of an injured left hand.

The Bears on Thursday put all three coordinators and six players — including receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson — on their COVID-19 list.

Asked about the Bears' COVID-19 issues, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said, "That's not our problem. We're down guys as well on our end.

"So we have to find a way to continue to move forward … with guys that we have available to get this win because our backs are against the wall. No one cares what we're going through, no one cares what they're going through. The only thing that matters is finding a way to get a W."

Meanwhile, seven Bears who missed Thursday's practice due to non-COVID 19 illness returned Friday and were full participants. Among those were running back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet and tackle Teven Jenkins. Tackle Jason Peters (ankle) missed practice again, while defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) was a full participant.

Jefferson catching up to Moss, OBJ

A year after setting the NFL rookie receiver record at 1,400 yards, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is now just 68 yards from leapfrogging Vikings Hall of Famer Randy Moss and close friend and fellow LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr. for the most yards by an NFL receiver in his first two seasons.

"It's going to mean a lot," said Jefferson, whose 1,288 yards ranks second in the NFL this season. "I remember last year I was talking to [Beckham] right before I broke the receiving record last year. It's going to be exciting to top his name again. The connection we have together, it's definitely an honor to be listed with the greats that are up there."

The two-year totals for Beckham and Moss were 2,755 and 2,726, respectively. Jefferson is at 2,688.