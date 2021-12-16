The Vikings' annual trip to Chicago is often full of twists and turns. In a 2021 season full of those, what should we expect for Monday night at Soldier Field? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand talk about Vikings-Bears games through the years and this matchup between Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Canadiens and Flyers to play in empty Bell Centre
The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers were to play in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night due to a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases.
Sports
All three Bears coordinators on COVID list, status for Vikings game uncertain
In moves reminiscent of the environment for the 2020 season, the NFL has updated its protocols and advocated for booster shots in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league.
High Schools
Wrestling 2021-22: Search for the very best leads to Waconia's Max McEnelly
Also among the angles for the season just beginning: a new girls' state tournament and an old boys' tournament revived.
Sports
Shoulder injury 'over with' as Vikings harness power of Cook
Dalvin Cook left his injury in the dust with the Pittsburgh defense last week, giving the Minnesota Vikings a vital boost at this increasingly critical stage of their season.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings head to Soldier Field, or their Bermuda Triangle
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand talk about wild Vikings-Bears games through the years, as well as Monday night's matchup between Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields.