The Vikings released the team's first "unofficial" depth chart of the 2021 season ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.
Roster positions are fluid as competition picks up with this week's joint practices against Denver before Saturday's start of the three-game exhibition slate. But early decisions have to be made soon. The NFL's first cutdown date, altered for this season, is next Tuesday when 90-man rosters must be trimmed to 85 players. Teams have to cut to 80 players by Aug. 24, and finally set the 53-man regular season roster by Aug. 31.
It's no surprise that rookies are buried on this initial depth chart, with first-round tackle Christian Darrisaw still recovering from what Mike Zimmer called a "nagging" groin injury that was surgically repaired in January. Third-round quarterback Kellen Mond just returned from a COVID case and 10-day quarantine. Third-round guard Wyatt Davis has failed to impress the coaching staff as he remains stuck with the third-team offense in camp.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins
Jake Browning
Nate Stanley
Kellen Mond
Danny Etling
Running backs
Dalvin Cook
Alexander Mattison
Ameer Abdullah
Kene Nwangwu
A.J. Rose Jr.
Fullbacks
C.J. Ham
Jake Bargas
Receivers
Adam Thielen
Justin Jefferson
K.J. Osborn
Chad Beebe
Dede Westbrook
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Blake Proehl
Dan Chisena
Whop Philyor
Myron Mitchell
Warren Jackson
Tight end
Irv Smith Jr.
Tyler Conklin
Brandon Dillon
Zach Davidson
Shane Zylstra
Offensive tackles
LT Rashod Hill
RT Brian O'Neill
LT Christian Darrisaw
RT Blake Brandel
LT Evin Ksiezarczyk
RT Zack Bailey
Guards
LG Ezra Cleveland
RG Oli Udoh
LG Dru Samia
RG Dakota Dozier
LG Kyle Hinton
RG Wyatt Davis
Centers
C Garrett Bradbury
C Mason Cole
C Cohl Cabral
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Danielle Hunter
Stephen Weatherly
Jalyn Holmes
D.J. Wonnum
Hercules Mata'afa
Kenny Willekes
Jordan Brailford
Patrick Jones II
Janarius Robinson
Defensive tackles
NT Michael Pierce
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
NT Armon Watts
DT Sheldon Richardson
NT James Lynch
DT Zeandae Johnson
NT Jordon Scott
Linebackers
SLB Anthony Barr
MLB Eric Kendricks
WLB Nick Vigil
SLB Blake Lynch
MLB Troy Dye
WLB Cam Smith
SLB Ryan Connelly
MLB Tuf Borland
WLB Chazz Surratt
SLB Christian Elliss
Cornerback
Patrick Peterson
Bashaud Breeland
Mackensie Alexander
Cameron Dantzler
Harrison Hand
Kris Boyd
Dylan Mabin
Tye Smith
Parry Nickerson
Amari Henderson
Safety
Harrison Smith
Xavier Woods
Myles Dorn
Camryn Bynum
Josh Metellus
Luther Kirk
SPECIALISTS
Kicker
Greg Joseph
Riley Patterson
Punter
Britton Colquitt
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola
Turner Bernard
Kick returner
Abdullah
Nwangwu
Punt returner
Abdullah
Osborn
Beebe
Smith-Marsette