The Vikings released the team's first "unofficial" depth chart of the 2021 season ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.

Roster positions are fluid as competition picks up with this week's joint practices against Denver before Saturday's start of the three-game exhibition slate. But early decisions have to be made soon. The NFL's first cutdown date, altered for this season, is next Tuesday when 90-man rosters must be trimmed to 85 players. Teams have to cut to 80 players by Aug. 24, and finally set the 53-man regular season roster by Aug. 31.

It's no surprise that rookies are buried on this initial depth chart, with first-round tackle Christian Darrisaw still recovering from what Mike Zimmer called a "nagging" groin injury that was surgically repaired in January. Third-round quarterback Kellen Mond just returned from a COVID case and 10-day quarantine. Third-round guard Wyatt Davis has failed to impress the coaching staff as he remains stuck with the third-team offense in camp.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins

Jake Browning

Nate Stanley

Kellen Mond

Danny Etling

Running backs

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

Ameer Abdullah

Kene Nwangwu

A.J. Rose Jr.

Fullbacks

C.J. Ham

Jake Bargas

Receivers

Adam Thielen

Justin Jefferson

K.J. Osborn

Chad Beebe

Dede Westbrook

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Blake Proehl

Dan Chisena

Whop Philyor

Myron Mitchell

Warren Jackson

Tight end

Irv Smith Jr.

Tyler Conklin

Brandon Dillon

Zach Davidson

Shane Zylstra

Offensive tackles

LT Rashod Hill

RT Brian O'Neill

LT Christian Darrisaw

RT Blake Brandel

LT Evin Ksiezarczyk

RT Zack Bailey

Guards

LG Ezra Cleveland

RG Oli Udoh

LG Dru Samia

RG Dakota Dozier

LG Kyle Hinton

RG Wyatt Davis

Centers

C Garrett Bradbury

C Mason Cole

C Cohl Cabral

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Danielle Hunter

Stephen Weatherly

Jalyn Holmes

D.J. Wonnum

Hercules Mata'afa

Kenny Willekes

Jordan Brailford

Patrick Jones II

Janarius Robinson

Defensive tackles

NT Michael Pierce

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

NT Armon Watts

DT Sheldon Richardson

NT James Lynch

DT Zeandae Johnson

NT Jordon Scott

Linebackers

SLB Anthony Barr

MLB Eric Kendricks

WLB Nick Vigil

SLB Blake Lynch

MLB Troy Dye

WLB Cam Smith

SLB Ryan Connelly

MLB Tuf Borland

WLB Chazz Surratt

SLB Christian Elliss

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson

Bashaud Breeland

Mackensie Alexander

Cameron Dantzler

Harrison Hand

Kris Boyd

Dylan Mabin

Tye Smith

Parry Nickerson

Amari Henderson

Safety

Harrison Smith

Xavier Woods

Myles Dorn

Camryn Bynum

Josh Metellus

Luther Kirk

SPECIALISTS

Kicker

Greg Joseph

Riley Patterson

Punter

Britton Colquitt

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola

Turner Bernard

Kick returner

Abdullah

Nwangwu

Punt returner

Abdullah

Osborn

Beebe

Smith-Marsette

