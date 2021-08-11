1. The Vikings took it easier on Tuesday with two days of joint practices coming up against Denver, announcing they would convert the scheduled two-hour practice to a 90-minute walk-through. Players still worked in helmets, but they got the day off from heavy contact before matching up with the Broncos the next two days.

2. A rocky day for Kellen Mond started with the quarterback missing his target in the end zone during an accuracy drill where players threw at the net in the back of the end zone, and Mond nearly hit coach Mike Zimmer with one throw late in practice, but the quarterback ended things with a throw to Blake Proehl in the back of the end zone; Proehl leaped over a defender to come back for the ball in a red zone period. The Vikings gave both Mond and Jake Browning work with their No. 2 offense at times, as Mond returned from the COVID-19 reserve list.

3. Dakota Dozier was back with the first team at right guard, with Oli Udoh returning to the second team after several days of first-team work. Nick Vigil continued to work as the third linebacker in the Vikings' base defense, further indicating he might be taking the lead in a crowded field at linebacker. "The train's leaving, but I think we'll find out a lot in these preseason games how they play when the lights are on," co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. "How they tackle live, bringing guys to the ground. I think a couple of them took some good steps this last week, and some others - they've got to pick their game up.''

4. Justin Jefferson did not practice again, watching the walk-through as he continued to recover from the left shoulder injury he sustained on Friday. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook also continued rehabbing from last season's torn ACL, and Sheldon Richardson returned after a day off on Monday.

5. On Dalvin Cook's 26th birthday, the Vikings provided popsicles for players after practice through their Vikings Table food truck, with which the running back has worked over the past couple of years. Players filed over to the truck to pick up their popsicles after practice; general manager Rick Spielman also walked off with a popsicle, and Cook (one of the last players off the field) went to the locker room with his cleats in one hand and a popsicle and giant card from the food truck in the other.