Intro: It's hard to believe that it's been nearly five years since that fateful day in practice when Teddy Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic injury that changed the course of his career and the Vikings' trajectory. With Bridgewater back in Minnesota and participating in joint practices as he battles for the starting QB job with the Broncos, memories of that day are still fresh. Hear from Bridgewater about his perspective on that journey, while host Michael Rand tries to sort out the still-lasting impact on the Vikings.

8:00: Columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to talk about his latest piece on the Wild and negotiations with budding star Kirill Kaprizov. Scoggins tries to talk Wild fans down from whatever level of concern they have, laying out all the practical reasons why a compromise deal should get done relatively soon. But he and Rand also delve into the uncomfortable question: What if it doesn't work out?

24:00: Rand blazes through a bunch of good reader questions, with topics that take his mind everywhere from the Twins pitching future to baseball in the Grand Canyon.

