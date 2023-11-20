Defensive lineman Dean Lowry returned Sunday night from a two-game absence because of a groin injury only to suffer another injury while reaching for Broncos running back Javonte Williams in the second quarter of the 21-20 loss in Denver.

Lowry underwent a MRI on Monday that confirmed he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. He'll be placed on injured reserve. The Vikings will activate guard Chris Reed from the reserve/non-football injury list to take Lowry's spot on the 53-man roster.

Lowry, 29, jumped ship from the Packers to the Vikings this offseason, signing a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with Minnesota. The former Northwestern defender played seven years in Green Bay. He opened this season as a Vikings starter, but his playing time decreased to a part-time role by midseason. He had 14 tackles (four solo), a fumble recovery and pass deflection in nine games.

He's the second Vikings defensive tackle on injured reserve this season, joining James Lynch, who tore an ACL this summer. The Vikings have Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Khyiris Tonga and rookie Jaquelin Roy on the active roster. Defensive tackles Sheldon Day and T.J. Smith are on the practice squad.

Reed, 31, is returning from a lower leg fracture suffered in July away from the team's facility. The Minnesota State-Mankato graduate has yet to play this season.