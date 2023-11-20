Joshua Dobbs (15) couldn’t lead a game-winning drive when the Vikings got the ball back in the final minute of Sunday’s 21-20 loss to Denver.
Touchdown with about one minute left sends Vikings to one-point loss

Denver had kicked five field goals and trailed for most of the game until Russell Wilson's touchdown pass with 63 seconds left brought a halt to the Vikings' five-game winning streak.
Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the fourth quarter.

Scoggins: Vikings kept leaving door ajar until Broncos finally kicked it in

The Vikings handed over easy points to the Broncos and brought their own momentum to a halt with the poor execution and questionable decisions that were a big part of their 1-4 start to the season.
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) lost a fumble — after a direct snap to tight end T.J. Hockenson, then a pitch to Dobbs on the third play of th

Five extra points: 'Cute' plays aren't helping Vikings, more sacks would

A direct snap to a tight end, followed by a pitch to the quarterback, led to a fumble on the third play of the game. And all that pressure on the quarterback should result in more sacks.
Running back Alexander Mattison had an up-and-down game against the Broncos, notching 81 rushing yards as well as a key fumble.

Mattison returns to lead Vikings rushing attack, for better or worse

Alexander Mattison cleared the concussion protocol and ran for 81 yards against the Broncos. But he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.
Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones corrals Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter Sunday night.

Three keys to the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos

The Broncos offense came to life late while the Vikings offense couldn't cash in the final minutes.
