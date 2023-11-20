Touchdown with about one minute left sends Vikings to one-point loss
Denver had kicked five field goals and trailed for most of the game until Russell Wilson's touchdown pass with 63 seconds left brought a halt to the Vikings' five-game winning streak.
Scoggins: Vikings kept leaving door ajar until Broncos finally kicked it in
The Vikings handed over easy points to the Broncos and brought their own momentum to a halt with the poor execution and questionable decisions that were a big part of their 1-4 start to the season.
Five extra points: 'Cute' plays aren't helping Vikings, more sacks would
A direct snap to a tight end, followed by a pitch to the quarterback, led to a fumble on the third play of the game. And all that pressure on the quarterback should result in more sacks.
Mattison returns to lead Vikings rushing attack, for better or worse
Alexander Mattison cleared the concussion protocol and ran for 81 yards against the Broncos. But he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.
Three keys to the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos
The Broncos offense came to life late while the Vikings offense couldn't cash in the final minutes.
Bears blow 12-point lead in final minutes of loss to Lions
Jared Goff was having perhaps his worst game in three years with the Detroit Lions — whose fans even booed him at times — until it was time to win.
Jordan Love's late TD pass lifts Packers to 23-20 victory over Chargers
With Green Bay down to one healthy running back, Jordan Love realized the Packers' hopes likely rested on his right arm.
