The Vikings go on the road for the first time on Sunday to play Indianapolis, which also lost its season opener. Here's where you can get statistics, TV information and more to follow the game.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: FOX, Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network stations, Satellite

Andrew Krammer's Colts scouting report

Mark Craig's power rankings | Week 2 picks

Team statistics, depth charts, injury reports: Vikings | Colts

Rosters: Vikings | Colts

