Sure didn’t see those three Mitchell Trubisky fourth-quarter touchdown passes coming last week. But, hey, give a guy a break. Last week’s Star Tribune Upset Special: Cardinals 24, 49ers 21. Final: Cardinals 24, 49ers 20. And, yes, shameless boasting like that has now jinxed this week’s Upset Special.

Last week’s picks: 9-7. Vs. the spread: 9-6-1

Bengals (+6) at Browns: Browns by 3

The Browns were their usual sloppy selves while staying winless in 16 straight openers, losing 38-6 at Baltimore on Sunday. The Bengals put up more of a fight but also lost the turnover battle in a 16-13 loss to the Chargers at home. This will be a Thursday prime-time slopfest. Take the points, but give Kevin Stefanski and the Browns a low-scoring win.

Vikings (+3) at Colts: Colts by 7

Philip Rivers’ gambling nature leads to enough head-scratching turnovers to give the Vikings’ embattled 32nd-ranked (as in last) defense hope. A year ago, Rivers turned the ball over four times in a 39-10 Chargers loss to the Vikings. But Indy’s offensive line is far superior. And, right now, the Vikings’ defense is a far cry from the one that destroyed Rivers in Los Angeles nine months ago. Colts 31, Vikings 24.

Rams (+1 ½) at Eagles: Rams by 3

It doesn’t get any easier for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was sacked eight times and turned the ball over three times in an upset loss to Washington in Week 1.

Panthers (+9) at Buccaneers: Bucs by 7

Tom Brady made a bad decision and a bad throw on his pick-6 last week. Bruce Arians gave the honest, obvious answer when asked about it. And the sports media has been aghast ever since. What have we become?

Broncos (+7 ½) at Steelers: Steelers by 10

A person doesn’t need to borrow one of Vic Fangio’s unused timeouts to decide who’s better in this one.

Falcons (+5) at Cowboys: Cowboys by 7

Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense will put up some points. But not as many as Dak and the ‘Boys.

49ers (-7) at Jets: 49ers by 14

What soothes the sting of a season-opening upset loss? A game against the J-E-T-S!

Lions (+6) at Packers: Packers by 14

What soothes the sting of giving up three Mitchell Trubisky TD passes in the fourth quarter? Not Aaron Rodgers.

Giants (+4½) at Bears: Bears by 6

The Bears won’t need Air Trubisky to win this one.

Jaguars +9 at Titans: Titans by 10

Stephen Gostkowski’s four missed kicks in Week 1 tied the number of misses he had in all of 2018 with the Patriots. This one won’t come down to kicks as the Jags return to reality.

Washington (+7) at Cardinals: Cardinals by 10

Arizona is 1-0 and won’t return to reality. Kyler Murray won’t be sacked eight times like Wentz was.

Ravens (-7) at Texans: Ravens by 10

The Texans are not loving the schedule-maker that made them open with back-to-back games against Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Chiefs (-8½) at Chargers: Chiefs by 10

L.A. goes from a last-second escape against rookie Joe Burrow and the Bengals to Mahomes and the reigning champs.

Bills (-5½) at Dolphins: Dolphins by 7

High 80s in South Beach in September can do funny things to better visiting teams.

UPSET SPECIAL

Patriots (+3½) at Seahawks: Patriots 30, Seahawks 27

Well, well, well. Look who starts 2-0 with a prime-time message for the rest of the league. Last week’s upset special: Cardinals (+7) 24, 49ers 21. Result: Cardinals 24, 49ers 20.