Noon Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium (Ch. 9 and 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE Colts

• The Colts (0-1) outgained the Jaguars 445-241 during former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' debut but lost 27-20 after Jacksonville scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

• Indianapolis lost running back Marlon Mack to a torn Achilles' tendon, widening the lane for former Badgers rusher Jonathan Taylor; the rookie had 15 touches for 89 yards in his NFL debut.

• Former Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, whose rookie season was cut short by injuries last fall, led to the Colts in receiving yards (71) and tied with star receiver T.Y. Hilton for the most targets (9) from Rivers. Campbell's style of play is often compared to Percy Harvin.

• The Colts defense now includes former Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who signed a one-year deal in free agency, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was traded from San Francisco in March. Buckner was involved on three run stops during his Colts debut against the Jaguars.

Rivers

PLAYER SPEAK | QB Philip Rivers

• New team, similar results for Rivers as he threw for 363 yards and a touchdown but also tossed two interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick that led to a Jaguars field goal.

• Rivers will extend his starting streak to 226 regular season games Sunday, the fifth-longest run for non-specialists in NFL history; 16 starts this year would tie Rivers for third all-time with former Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff's 240.

• Colts coach Frank Reich on Rivers: "He's got elite accuracy like all the great quarterbacks I've been around. He's got elite toughness. This guy is physically and mentally a very tough competitor. Like the other great quarterbacks, he's a very instinctive playmaker. He has a knack for making plays in the clutch."

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on having beaten Rivers' Chargers in December: "It is quite a new system, and Rivers is a tremendous, competitive player. Still can make all the throws. He's really, really smart and sees a lot of different things. Even though you played him recently, it's always tough playing those guys."

COACH SPEAK | Frank Reich

• Reich is in his third season as Colts coach with a 17-15 record (. 531) in the regular season. He went 1-1 in the 2018 playoffs.

• Reich knows Rivers well, coaching him with the Chargers from 2013-2015, spending one year as quarterbacks coach and the next two as Rivers' coordinator. Familiarity brought Rivers to the Colts, where he is also reunited with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, a Chargers assistant coach from 2013-2017.

• On losing running back Marlon Mack to a season-ending injury: "It's really a great opportunity for Jonathan Taylor and for Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines to step in. Jonathan will get the bulk of the carries, but we'll still mix those other backs in."

• On Rhodes joining the Colts defense: "Xavier has brought some swag to the defense at corner. He brought a physicality; you could just tell Week 1 even though we didn't play our best game as a team, there were a handful of plays where physically he made his presence known."

