A vehicle hit a deer Wednesday morning north of the Twin Cities and burst into flames.
The collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. in Isanti County on Hwy. 47 about 10 miles north of St. Francis, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman driving the passenger vehicle and her dog were not injured, said Sheriff's Capt. John Elder. The deer, a buck, did not survive the collision, Elder said.
"The vehicle was traveling southbound on highway 47 when an 8-point buck entered the roadway in front of her car," Elder said.
The highway was shut down shortly after the crash but has since reopened, Elder said.
