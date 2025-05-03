VanVleet leads Rockets back from 3-1 deficit and into deciding Game 7 against Warriors

HOUSTON — Fred VanVleet combined for 55 points in the last two games to lead the Houston Rockets back from a 3-1 deficit and force a deciding Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at home in their first-round playoff series.
Now the question becomes if Postseason Fred and these scrappy, young Rockets can win a third straight game to finally vanquish longtime playoff nemesis Stephen Curry and Co. and advance to face Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals.
After making just 6 of 29 3-pointers in the first three games of the series, VanVleet has gone 18 for 27 in the last three. He's led the Rockets in scoring three times this postseason after doing so just eight times in the entire regular season.
The 31-year-old had his best game yet Friday night, scoring 29 points with eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Houston to the 115-107 victory to extend the series once again.
VanVleet, who helped the Raptors beat the Warriors for the title in 2019, is ready for the challenge of Game 7.
''It's going to take everybody. It's not really just about me,'' he said. ''As a guy that's been there, we have enough to get it done, it's just a matter of can we play at a high enough level all at the same time? We've been able to do that over the last couple games, but we've got to stay focused and do it one more time.''
For most of the Rockets, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2020, this will be their first Game 7. Things are very different for the Warriors, who have loads of experience in such contests.
Seven Warriors have played in a Game 7, led by Curry and Draymond Green, who have been in five apiece. Curry has averaged 32.6 points in those games, highlighted by a 50-point outing to down Sacramento in 2023.