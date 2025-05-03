VanVleet leads Rockets back from 3-1 deficit and into deciding Game 7 against Warriors

What to Know: The Rockets have a chance to become the 14th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Houston has done it twice, most recently in the 2015 conference semifinals against the Clippers. The Warriors were on the wrong end of such a comeback, losing the 2016 NBA Finals to LeBron James and Cleveland after having a 3-1 advantage. … Steven Adams has been a wild card in this series for the Rockets as coach Ime Udoka has employed his double big lineup with Alperen Sengun. Adams, who averaged just 13.7 minutes a game during the regular season, played 31 minutes in Game 6 to help Houston win. He had a season-high 17 points in his most minutes since 2023 as Golden State coach Steve Kerr employed the Hack-a-Shaq tactic of fouling him to slow down the Rockets. Adams, a career 53% free-throw shooter, was 9 of 16 from the line Friday night. He leads the Rockets with 21 offensive rebounds and eight blocks in this series. … Green was miffed that the Rockets seemed to come up with most loose balls in Game 6. He was asked why he thinks that was the case. ''It can be due to whatever,'' he said. ''The reality is the person who wants the ball more will get it. Right now, seems like they want it more.'' … Kerr is looking for his team to focus on ball security after Golden State has averaged 15 turnovers in its three losses in the series. ''We're in a rush,'' he said. ''We got to slow down a little bit.''