Vang: Exploring the world in our backyard during MEA weekend

We stopped at one of the bustling food stalls, drawn to it by the delicious aromas that are so different from the galanga roots, garlic and curry I use in Hmong dishes. I ordered a few sambusas — crispy pastries filled with spiced meat — and my kids devoured them with enthusiasm. As we sat, sipping shaah — Somali spiced tea — I noticed how welcoming everyone was. The families, elders and young people gathered here were eager to share stories about the food, worried we might not know what to order. It was not just a meal; it was an opportunity to learn about Somali culture and to immerse ourselves in the flavors and warmth of this community.