Vang: Exploring the world in our backyard during MEA weekend
If you don’t have a plane ticket to get out of town this weekend, here are some other great ways to expose your children to different cultures in the Twin Cities.
Walking into Karmel Mall in south Minneapolis feels like stepping onto a vibrant, bustling corner of East Africa. The soft sounds of Somali music float through the air mingling with the hum of conversation in Somali and other languages spoken by shoppers and vendors. The aromas of rich spices — cumin, cardamom and turmeric — pull you toward the many food stalls offering flavorful African dishes.
On a visit earlier this month, I explored the maze of small shops with my two daughters, who are 15 and 12 years old, and my son, who is 10. Vendors smiled and greeted us warmly as we admired the rows of beautifully embroidered hijabs — traditional Somali clothing — and shelves of colorful fabrics that filled many of the stalls. My children, who are often on their phones making TikTok videos or playing Fortnite, were wide-eyed, soaking in the sights and sounds.
We stopped at one of the bustling food stalls, drawn to it by the delicious aromas that are so different from the galanga roots, garlic and curry I use in Hmong dishes. I ordered a few sambusas — crispy pastries filled with spiced meat — and my kids devoured them with enthusiasm. As we sat, sipping shaah — Somali spiced tea — I noticed how welcoming everyone was. The families, elders and young people gathered here were eager to share stories about the food, worried we might not know what to order. It was not just a meal; it was an opportunity to learn about Somali culture and to immerse ourselves in the flavors and warmth of this community.
Karmel Mall, located along Lake Street, is more than a place to shop. It’s a cultural and social hub for the Somali community.
Many Minnesota families will head out of town later this week for a mini-vacation during the school holiday known as MEA weekend. I have a colleague who is taking her children to Ireland. One year, I took my kids on a Caribbean cruise during the four-day weekend. But for families who are planning to stay in town — perhaps you are on a budget, do not have the time to go on vacation, or just want to stay home — I have another idea for you to consider this week: visiting some of the Twin Cities’ cultural hubs.
You don’t have to go very far to experience the world. This region is incredibly diverse. Whether it’s exploring Karmel Mall, Hmong Village, Mercado Central or the American Indian Cultural Corridor, these spaces offer enriching experiences that introduce children to different cultures, languages and histories. And the best part? These experiences are not just educational, but also fun and interactive. As parents, we can open our children’s eyes to the vibrant multicultural fabric of our community, teaching them that they don’t need to leave the state to experience the beauty of various ethnic and racial groups.
Hmong Village and HmongTown: Gateways to Southeast Asia
Located in St. Paul, Hmong Village Shopping Center on Johnson Parkway and HmongTown Marketplace on Como Avenue are dynamic marketplaces where you and your kids can dive into the vibrant culture of the Hmong community. The air is filled with the aromas of traditional foods like pho, spring rolls and papaya salad. Beyond the food, there are shops selling traditional Hmong clothing, silver jewelry and herbal medicines. You can walk through rows of stalls selling intricate colorful textiles that tell stories through their designs. These marketplaces are an immersive way to introduce children to the Hmong people, the largest Asian ethnic group in Minnesota. The last time my family visited Hmong Village, my son purchased a handmade wooden slingshot because he wanted to experience how his grandfather hunted monkeys, squirrels and birds in Laos.
Mercado Central: A Latin American fiesta
For a taste of Latin America, Mercado Central on Lake Street in Minneapolis is the place to go. Step inside, and you’re immediately hit by a sensory rush — sounds and smells of a traditional Mexican marketplace. Colorful murals depicting everything from folk art to historical figures adorn the walls. Vendors sell piñatas, handmade crafts and traditional sweets. This is a great place to introduce your kids to Latin American culture through food — tacos, tamales and fresh-made horchata or agua fresca — as well as other aspects of Latin American history, languages and traditions.
American Indian Cultural Corridor: Learning from Indigenous communities
The American Indian Cultural Corridor along Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis is an area where you can learn more about the history and ongoing contributions of Indigenous peoples in Minnesota, particularly the Dakota and Ojibwe nations. Start your visit at the newly renovated Minneapolis American Indian Center where children can learn about Native art, culture and history. Next, head to All My Relations Arts, a gallery showcasing contemporary Native American art, providing a visual feast of Indigenous creativity and activism. Stop by the Pow Wow Grounds café to try traditional foods like wild rice soup or fry bread. This cultural corridor is a powerful reminder of the deep Indigenous roots in Minnesota and that Indigenous people are still here contributing to a vibrant region.
Beyond these cultural hubs, there are also designated cultural districts (culturaldistricts.org) in Minneapolis and St. Paul. These districts are neighborhoods recognized for their rich cultural heritage, diverse communities and unique offerings in terms of parks, art, music, food and culture. Each district has its own distinct character and attractions. I work for Meet Minneapolis, the official destination marketing and convention and visitor’s organization for Minneapolis, which promotes these cultural districts to visitors.
When I recently told my children that we’d be exploring a new cultural district each day during MEA weekend, their brown eyes sparkled with curiosity and smiles stretched across their faces. I hope your family feels the same excitement as you experience these rich cultural hubs right here in the Twin Cities.
