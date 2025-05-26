Vanderbilt earns No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball tournament; record 13 SEC teams are in 64-team field

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt, which gave up just three runs over three games in the SEC Tournament, was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday and was among a record 13 teams from the conference to be selected to the 64-team field.
The tournament opens Friday with 16 double-elimination regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 13.
Vanderbilt has won eight straight games and 13 of its past 16 to earn the No. 1 seed for the second time, and first since 2007.
''It's amazing, it's cool, it's great, I love it,'' shortstop Jonathan Vastine said. ''The team was excited about it. After today, that No. 1 seed kind of goes out the door because anything can happen.''
The Commodores, who play Wright State in the opener of the Nashville Regional, are in the tournament for the 19th straight time for the longest active streak.
''We understand we have a goal at the end of the year to get to the middle of the country,'' pitcher JD Thompson said, referring to Omaha. ''You can't de-value anybody coming into a regional like this. It's all good teams, so you respect everybody. If we play good baseball and keep the trend of what we're doing right now, then we have a good chance.''
The national seeds following Vanderbilt (42-16) are Texas (42-12), Arkansas (43-13), Auburn (38-18), North Carolina (42-12), LSU (43-14), Georgia (42-15) and Oregon State (41-12-1). Those eight teams would be in line to host super regionals if they win their regionals.
Seeds Nos. 9 through 16: Florida State (38-14), Mississippi (40-19), Clemson (44-16), Oregon (42-14), Coastal Carolina (48-11), Tennessee (43-16), UCLA (42-16) and Southern Mississippi (44-14).