Rookie Marcelo Mayer homers twice to help Red Sox hold off Rays 4-3

BOSTON — Rookie Marcelo Mayer hit two of Boston's four solo home runs and the Red Sox outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Abraham Toro added a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning, and Jarren Duran also hit one to help Boston earn its second series win over the Rays this season.
Walker Buehler (5-4) allowed three runs off six hits over seven innings and struck out seven to earn his fifth victory since coming off the injured list on May 20. Aroldis Chapman pitched a scorelless ninth to get his 12th save.
Yandy Díaz had a two-run homer for Tampa Bay. Zack Littell (6-6) lasted six innings, yielding eight hits and striking out six.
It was just the third time in 19 games that a Rays starter has allowed more than three earned runs in 19 games.
The Red Sox needed their bullpen to get out of a late jam.
With Boston leading 4-3 with one out in the eighth, Tampa Bay loaded the bases. But Greg Wiessert struck out Matt Thaiss to end the threat.
Key moment