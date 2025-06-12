Westburg, Urias power Orioles to 10-1 win over Tigers

BALTIMORE — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer during a seven-run eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles pulled away to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Zach Eflin (6-2) allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings for his third consecutive victory. Keegan Akin struck out pinch-hitter Jahmai Jones to strand two and escape the seventh when it was a one-run game.
Ramón Urías hit a two-run shot off Casey Mize (5-3) before the Orioles got going against the Tigers' bullpen.
Gunnar Henderson singled in a run off Tyler Holton in the seventh. Then Cedric Mullin got the eighth started with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee before scoring on a wild pitch.
Ryan O'Hearn followed with a two-run double off Beau Brieske, before Westburg hooked Brieske's 1-0 offering around the left-field foul pole.
Colt Keith provided the Tigers' run on an RBI double that struck high off the out-of-town scoreboard in right.
Mize (6-2) struck out seven and walked two over 5 1/3 innings.
