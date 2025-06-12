Westburg, Urias power Orioles to 10-1 win over Tigers

Detroit's reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (6-2, 2.16 ERA) looks for his first consecutive wins since mid-April after allowing only one run across his last three starts (23 2/3 IP). The lefty faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (5-6, 4.98), who walked a season-high four batters and allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-0 loss at Detroit on April 27.