Review: ‘Legally Blonde’ packs a peppy, pink punch

She’s pretty, and can be petty, in pink.
Elle Woods, the Gemini sorority president with two Capricorn moons, has returned to the stage to pointedly and entertainingly disprove those who doubt the brains behind her beauty.
The star of “Legally Blonde” the musical is still chasing her man to Harvard Law School in the stylish production that opened Tuesday at St. Paul’s Ordway Center. But she’s also winning us over with her panache as she discovers her own brilliance.
As played with nuance and depth by Kathryn Brunner, Elle is a crash test dummy for love. She freezes up and loses all good sense around onetime beau Warner Huntington III (Nicholas McDonough), an emotionally oblivious fellow who is trying to fit her into his pre-planned life.
But inspired by her diehard and ever energetic Delta Nu sorority sisters and by Harvard Law teaching assistant Emmett Forrest (Michael Thomas Grant as a font of integrity), Elle eventually finds her calling and her right man.
“Blonde” has been deftly reimagined by director Cynthia Ferrer, choreographer Dana Solimando and projection designer Jonathan Infante, who artfully evokes all the scenography. The musical is fleet on its feet with cheer-inspired “Bend and Snap” dance moves and perky, indefatigable attitude to match.
Under the spry baton of orchestra leader Ryan O’Connell, who tapped a number of Minnesota musicians for the pit, and with Anne E. McMills’ sharp lighting design and Adam Ramirez’s appropriately glitzy-to-subdued costumes, “Blonde” flows so smoothly from one realm to another that it’s easy to forget that it’s a big ol’ honking production.
Aside from creating a winning style and lyrical flow, the creative team also has muted the question of whether this 2007 Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin musical, which is based on the 2001 film, is dated.