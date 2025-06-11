State and federal budget cuts will likely hit Minnesota homeowners’ tax bills

Minnesotans shouldn’t be too surprised when the budget cuts being made at the capitols in St. Paul and Washington, D.C., result in increases on their property tax bills.
County and city leaders face an uncertain long-term budget outlook and will soon need to make tough choices about how much to raise taxes or what services to cut. Property taxes are the only way local governments can raise revenue without the backing of the Legislature.
“We’ve got a budget storm coming,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde, who noted that crafting next year’s budget will be challenging and program cuts may be needed. “I feel like this is going to be an ugly budget season.”
Lobbyists for cities and counties were able to fend off or delay the most severe funding cuts considered by Minnesota lawmakers, who wrapped up the next two-year budget on Tuesday. But there were still changes to social services programs and the elimination of local cannabis tax revenue that leave local governments with less state money than they expected.
Minnesota lawmakers say the changes were needed to balance the state budget they just passed and to help address a looming $6 billion deficit in 2028.
“Counties really had to be on defense. They were trying to find money wherever they could,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Mary Jo McGuire, who chairs the board’s Legislative Committee. “We were already struggling with our budget. We needed help from the state, not a cut.”
McGuire added that counties can’t lean too heavily on property tax increases to balance their budgets. Doing so hurts seniors and low-income residents.
“We don’t want to tax people out of their homes,” she said.