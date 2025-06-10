Greater Minnesota

Two campers found dead at Isle Royale National Park

Rangers hiked 11 miles to a remote campground to confirm the deaths.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 3:12PM
Isle Royale, a national park in Lake Superior, is a remote island famed for its moose population and intrepid adventurers. Photo by Melanie Radzicki McManus/special to the Star Tribune
Two people were found dead at a remote campground earlier this week on Isle Royale, a national park in Lake Superior. (Tom Wallace — ./The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two campers were found dead in a remote backcountry campground at Isle Royale National Park, according to a news release from the park service.

Rangers received two separate reports Sunday afternoon of two people found dead on the island on Lake Superior, which is part of Michigan. Two park officials hiked 11 miles overnight to the campground and confirmed the deaths of the yet unidentified campers.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Additional ground and aviation resources have responded, according to the news release. The investigation is on-going.

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

