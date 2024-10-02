Vance and Walz keep it civil in a policy-heavy discussion: VP debate takeaways

Harris was never asked to be the ''border czar'' and she was never specifically given the responsibility for security on the border. She was tasked by Biden in March 2021 with tackling the ''root causes'' of migration from the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and pushing leaders there and in Mexico to enforce immigration laws. Harris was not empowered to set U.S. immigration policy — only the president can sign executive orders and Harris was not empowered as Biden's proxy in negotiations with Congress on immigration law.