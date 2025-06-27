Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer mocks sex trafficking case in closing, says charges 'badly exaggerated'

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs was portrayed in his lawyer's closing argument on Friday as the victim of an overzealous prosecution that tried to turn the recreational use of drugs and a swinger lifestyle into a racketeering conspiracy that could put the music mogul behind bars for life.
Attorney Marc Agnifilo mocked the government's case against Combs and belittled the agents who seized hundreds of bottles of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil at his properties as he began a presentation expected to last several hours.
''Way to go, fellas,'' Agnifilo said of the agents.
He said prosecutors had ''badly exaggerated'' evidence of the swinger lifestyle and threesomes to combine it with recreational drug use and call it a racketeering conspiracy.
''He did not do the things he's charged with. He didn't do racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking,'' the lawyer said.
Agnifilo also called Combs' prosecution a ''fake trial'' and ridiculed the notion that he engaged in racketeering.
''Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?'' Agnifilo asked. ''Did any witness get on that witness stand and say yes, I was part of a racketeering enterprise — I engaged in racketeering?'' No, Agnifilo argued, telling jurors that those accusations were a figment of the prosecution's imagination.
Combs' family, including six of his children and his mother, were in the audience for the closing.