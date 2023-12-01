As the year comes to a close, many people find themselves making (and eating) too much food and scheduling too many get-togethers with friends on top of juggling day-to-day responsibilities — all while trying to muster up holiday spirit.

But there is one party you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, and you don't have to bring a single thing.

Local favorite celebrity chefs Zoë François and Andrew Zimmern have teamed up for an hourlong special, "Holiday Party With Andrew and Zoë," which premieres Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. on Magnolia Network and on streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+.

A spread of favorite holiday recipes prepared by Zoë François and Andrew Zimmern for their upcoming special.

The pair add new twists to favorite holiday foods as they throw a combined Christmas/Hanukkah party for friends in Minneapolis. Throughout the special, François and Zimmern share holiday hosting tips, from food preparation to gifts for guests. The pair (friends on television and in reality) will make brisket, latkes, green beans, whipped sweet potatoes, rosemary rolls, falafel, sufganiyot and bûche de Noël.

The only problem with this party? You can't take home leftovers.

Magnolia Network, formerly DIY Network, is also home to Zimmern's show "Family Dinner" and "Zoë Bakes."