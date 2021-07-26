TOKYO—Yul Moldauer knew no one expected the U.S. men's gymnastics team to earn a medal in Monday's team finals at the Tokyo Olympics. "Do you believe in miracles?'' he said. "That's the approach we're going to have.''

The Americans didn't come away with a medal, finishing in fifth place—exactly where they did at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. They could not match the difficulty of Russia, Japan and China, which waged a spirited battle for the three podium positions. The Russians took the gold medal with 262.500 points, Japan was second with 262.397 and China third with 261.894.

The U.S. was fourth in the qualifying round and held that position going into the final rotation at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. They could not perform well enough on floor exercise to stay there. Great Britain overtook the U.S. with a total of 255.760, 1.166 points ahead of the Americans.

The gold medal was the first for the Russian men at the Olympics since 1996.

Shane Wiskus, the former Gopher from Spring Park, competed on four events for the U.S.: rings, parallel bars, high bar and floor exercise. His routines were clean and precise, with a team-high score on rings (14.166) and a 14.700 on parallel bars.

The team competition ended Wiskus' first Olympic experience. He missed qualifying for the individual event finals in floor exercise by .033 of a point. Sam Mikulak and Brody Malone will compete in the all-around finals Wednesday, while Americans also made event finals in high bar (Malone), parallel bars (Mikulak), floor exercise (Moldauer) and pommel horse (individual competitor Alec Yoder).

The U.S. men have not won an Olympic medal in team competition since 2008, when they took bronze. Their last team medal at the world championships was a bronze in 2014. They've been just off the podium recently, with fourth-place showings in the two most recent world championships.

Brett McClure, USA Gymnastics high performance director for the men's program, said the pandemic set them back during a critical training period for the Tokyo Games. According to McClure, Russia, China and Japan immediately created team bubbles to train uninterrupted when COVID-19 shutdowns began. American athletes were scattered around the country at their own gyms, and some were out of training for a time as gyms closed.

Qualifying scores do not carry over to the finals, but they showed the Americans how much of a gap they needed to close to get on the podium. While only .036 of a point separated first-place Japan from third-place Russia, the U.S. trailed the Russians by 5.184 points.

Moldauer said the U.S. wasn't counting itself out. "Anything can happen,'' he said. "We've just got to walk in there as a team, go one guy at a time and see how it rolls.''

The Americans started on pommel horse, not one of their strongest events. All three men made it through their routines, then moved on to rings. Wiskus started them out with a team-high score of 14.166 on his first event of the competition, getting a hug from Mikulak on his way off the podium.

Japan led after the first rotation, but Russia made a big move on rings to shoot to the top. Its lead continued to grow with strong performances on vault and parallel bars, pushing its margin to more than three points as China and Japan jousted for second and third.

China surpassed the host nation on the fourth rotation, outdueling Japan on vault to move into second place by .098 of a point. The Japanese reclaimed second with an outstanding final rotation on high bar.

The U.S. sat in sixth place after three rotations, then made a move of its own. A two-time NCAA champion on parallel bars, Wiskus gave his team another good leadoff routine on that event, nailing his performance for a score of 14.700. Mikulak scored a team-high 15.000 to push the U.S. up to fourth.